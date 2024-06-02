The 'Netflix of AI' wants to upturn Hollywood but its shows are truly terrible

News
By
published

Showrunner's trailers are unwatchable.

Fable Studio Showrunner AI TV show posters
(Image credit: Fable Studio / AI)

While AI video has advanced extremely fast in the past year, entirely AI-generated content is still so clunky that it's hard to watch. That's not putting off Fable Studio's Showrunner, which is moving ahead with the launch of its 'Netflix of AI'.

Fable Studio's platform will allow users to create their own mini AI animations based on simulations. It's convinced that this is the future of TV, and maybe it's right. But the present is terribly cringey.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles