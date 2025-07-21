AI still can't generate a Royal portrait that isn't impossibly creepy

News
By published

Ai-Da's painting of King Charles III is giving serious Star Wars Emperor vibes.

AI-Da&#039;s AI-generated portrait of King Charles III
(Image credit: AI-Da)

Back in 2022 we brought you the breaking news of the first Royal portrait painted by a humanoid. That painting of Queen Elizabeth II, made by a robot artist called Ai-Da, was pretty terrifying. Has AI's ability to create non-creepy likenesses of English monarchs improved over the last three years? Judging by Ai-Da's new portrait of King Charles III, the answer is a resounding 'not really'.

Titled Algorithm King, the sequel to AI-Da's Queen painting was unveiled during an AI for Good summit hosted by the United Nations in Geneva. But rather than King, this Charles looks a little more Emperor of the Galactic Empire.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.