AI still can't generate a Royal portrait that isn't impossibly creepy
Ai-Da's painting of King Charles III is giving serious Star Wars Emperor vibes.
Back in 2022 we brought you the breaking news of the first Royal portrait painted by a humanoid. That painting of Queen Elizabeth II, made by a robot artist called Ai-Da, was pretty terrifying. Has AI's ability to create non-creepy likenesses of English monarchs improved over the last three years? Judging by Ai-Da's new portrait of King Charles III, the answer is a resounding 'not really'.
Titled Algorithm King, the sequel to AI-Da's Queen painting was unveiled during an AI for Good summit hosted by the United Nations in Geneva. But rather than King, this Charles looks a little more Emperor of the Galactic Empire.
Ai-Da was devised in Oxford by Aidan Meller, built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts, and programmed internationally. Her AI capabilities "come from PHD students and professors at the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham". According to the Ai-Da website, "she draws using cameras in her eyes, her AI algorithms, and her robotic arm."
"Ai-Da saw multiple images of King Charles. She did a number of sketches and preparatory paintings using her AI algorithms and robotic arm," reads the website's latest news entry. "She chose a particular image of King Charles, taken during diplomatic duty. Ai-Da then analysed it with her computer vision, and AI algorithms. This then built up in multiple different layers to make the image. This included looking at different aspects of tone, texture, abstraction etc.. It was then enlarged to make the final 3D textured image. Ai-Da completed the painting with finishing brush strokes."
The painting was one of the most notable attractions at the AI for Good summit, which is geared towards "identifying innovative AI applications, building skills and standards, and advancing partnerships to solve global challenges."
But instead of good, I'm getting serious Emperor Palpatine vibes from the mottled skin and deranged smile of AI-Da's painting – and those force lightning-esque blue brush strokes aren't helping either. One half expects the painting to start yelling "Unlimited power!"
AI art generation has, for better or worse, come a long way over the last few years, to the point where it's becoming necessary to learn how to spot AI images. But thankfully, the first officially commissioned AI Royal portrait is probably a long while away.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
