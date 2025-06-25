Recommended reading

ChatGPT restoration of the world's oldest photo is 'monkey christ' for the AI age

News
By published

Here's the problem with attempts to ‘colourise’ the iconic image.

The world&#039;s oldest photo shows blurred grainy outlines of buildings and roofs in black and white
(Image credit: Joseph Nicéphore Niépce)

We may have a new candidate for our roundup of botched art restorations. And this time it isn't an over-enthusiastic amateur human restorer who took their own hand to the work responsible, but AI.

A Chat GPT user decided to ask OpenAI's chatbot to 'restore and colorize' the world's oldest photograph. People have been quick to point out that result probably bears little resemblance to the scene that Joseph Nicéphore Niépce saw from the window of his estate in Saint-Loup-de-Varennes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.