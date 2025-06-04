Recommended reading

Hello Affinity.

Adobe Creative Cloud deal
(Image credit: Adobe)

I’ve been using Adobe software in one form or another for 25 years. I started learning it at university, edited photos in Photoshop 5.5 for newspapers, then used InDesign for magazine layouts when it took over from QuarkXpress in the hearts of many publishing companies. I’ve paid for Adobe software myself, as a freelancer, with a Creative Cloud subscription as and when I need it.

But now I find myself looking for alternatives. Why? Because my favoured way of subscribing was to buy a prepaid code for a year’s worth of the Photography Plan: Photoshop and Lightroom, plus 20GB of cloud storage I barely touched. And now Adobe has ended that plan, and I’ll need to pay three times as much for the same thing but with 1TB of cloud storage instead – the 20GB plan I bought in October 2024 was £82, a 1TB replacement will be as much as £249. This is deeply annoying. (See other photo editing software alternatives here.)

Ian Evenden
Ian Evenden
Freelance writer

Ian Evenden has been a journalist for over 20 years, starting in the days of QuarkXpress 4 and Photoshop 5. He now mainly works in Creative Cloud and Google Docs, but can always find a use for a powerful laptop or two. When not sweating over page layout or photo editing, you can find him peering at the stars or growing vegetables.

