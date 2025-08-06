Back in June, Adobe renamed its Creative Cloud All Apps plan to Creative Cloud Pro, and with it, you get all of the same Creative Cloud desktop apps, mobile apps, and services, but now including advanced generative AI tools and features (including Adobe Firefly).

It's essentially the ultimate package for professional creatives, and right now, you can save 40% on your first 12 months of an individual membership (US only) or 40% off the first 6 months of a Creative Cloud Pro Teams subscription.

This means that you'll only be paying $41.99 per month as opposed to the usual $69.99 per month on an annual billed monthly plan. Over the course of a year, that's a $311.95 saving on the usual $779.88/year price, which isn't a bad deal at all.

The catch? This offer is for first-time subscribers only and ends on August 17th. So if you already have an Adobe subscription, you won't be eligible for the discount. Keep checking our Adobe Creative Cloud discount hub for all year-round offers that everyone can benefit from.

For students – Adobe also has a generous first-month free promotion kicking off on August 18th, so stay tuned for that, or right now, you can save 57% on 12 months of Creative Cloud Pro down to just $29.99 per month.