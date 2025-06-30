Recommended reading

Want to upskill? Get 50% off creative courses from Google, Epic Games and Microsoft

Coursera Plus is half price for a year – choose from over 10,000 courses.

Upskilling is becoming more essential for creatives in an uncertain landscape. Everyone from graphic designers to 3D animators can learn extra skills to give them multidisciplinary experience and make them more versatile. Coursera Plus is one of the online art course providers we recommend in our guide. It has thousands of creative courses – and it is currently discounted by a whopping 50%.

It works pretty simply, you pay annually (or monthly) to access the range of over 10,000 courses, meaning you can complete as many as you like – and the annual sub is currently just $199, reduced from the usual $399. But that offer ends today (June 30) – from tomorrow it moves to a 40% discount for the month of July. See details below:

Coursera Plus: was $399 now $199 at coursera.org

Get a year's worth of access to the Coursera Plus catalogue, meaning you can complete as many courses as you like.

With everything from UX to video game design, modern art to video editing, upskilling gives you the chance to become a multidisciplinary creative who is employable across many different industries.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

