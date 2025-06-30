Upskilling is becoming more essential for creatives in an uncertain landscape. Everyone from graphic designers to 3D animators can learn extra skills to give them multidisciplinary experience and make them more versatile. Coursera Plus is one of the online art course providers we recommend in our guide. It has thousands of creative courses – and it is currently discounted by a whopping 50%.

It works pretty simply, you pay annually (or monthly) to access the range of over 10,000 courses, meaning you can complete as many as you like – and the annual sub is currently just $199, reduced from the usual $399. But that offer ends today (June 30) – from tomorrow it moves to a 40% discount for the month of July. See details below:

Coursera Plus: was $399 now $199 at coursera.org Get a year's worth of access to the Coursera Plus catalogue, meaning you can complete as many courses as you like. With everything from UX to video game design, modern art to video editing, upskilling gives you the chance to become a multidisciplinary creative who is employable across many different industries.

We recently put together a list of the six courses on our radar – including Graphic Design Specialization by Calarts, Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design by Google and Game Design Professional Certificate by Epic Games. As you can see there are a range of big name providers featured, so you are actually getting quality education here.

Have a look at the complete course list on the Coursera website. You can pay monthly as well as annually (but you won't get the discount). If you change your mind there's a 14 day refund period on the annual subscription, and the monthly one has a seven-day free trial, so you're not locked in if it isn't everything you hoped it would be.