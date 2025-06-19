Recommended reading

Did you know the National Film and Television School is one of the best places to learn game design?

Fast-track your career to become a leader in the gaming industry with a one-of-a-kind MFA.

National Film and Television School
Game design and development is one of the most exciting fields in the creative sectors today, and it’s constantly evolving. Real-time development software like Unreal Engine and Unity are allowing developers to take visual fidelity to cinematic levels for consoles and PC, and there’s a booming market for innovative indie games for mobile.

It’s an area that increasingly involves crossover skills that are in demand in other disciplines too, since some of the same tech is also revolutionising movie VFX, animation and brand design. That makes one of the best tickets into the industry the National Film and Television School (NFTS). Widely recognised as one of the world’s best film schools, the NFTS also provides industry-standard programmes in game design, from short courses to a fully fledged Masters in Game Design and Development, whose alumni have gone on to work at major studios.

