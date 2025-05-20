Recommended reading

The 7 best tools for game art and textures

Features
By published

From 2D sprites to 3D models and textures for AAA titles, these are the tools for game art used by the pros.

Want the tools for game art and textures but aren't sure where to start? We've interviewed dozens of games artists over the years, and we've also published many tutorials and step-by-step guides for creating game assets, so we've build up a list of options you'll want to consider.

Programs for game art allow artists create key art, environments and characters that are key to game worlds and storytelling. The right choice for you will depend on your workflow and the game you're working on, but our list below should give you a good starting point, whether you want to create 2D concept art, 3D character designs or textures.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1