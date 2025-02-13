Game art tips: how to breathe new life into a classic character design

Advice
By
published

How Plarium drew inspiration from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland for RAID: Shadow Legends.

Raid character design tips; a female queen character in red leather armour carrying a large axe
(Image credit: Plarium)
Jump To:

Designing unique characters is one of the most critical and challenging components in game design. This is especially true when the characters are well-known figures in literature, television and film. Not only are you striving to create something special in its own right, but must also strike the right balance between familiarity and reinvention, allowing the character to break free from preconceived notions while still being instantly recognisable.

This was the challenge we faced at Plarium when designing characters for RAID: Shadow Legends x Alice’s Adventure, our 3-month special event based on Lewis Carroll’s book, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. RAID: Shadow Legends is a dark fantasy squad-based RPG, where the characters (or Champions as we call them) are quite literally the focus of the game, so it was important that we captured that aesthetic while being true to the source material. Here is how we handled the situation to help other character designers work through similar situations.

Image 1 of 2
Video game character design tips; a red queen character design holding a large axe
(Image credit: Plarium)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Valentin Demchenko
Valentin Demchenko
Art Director

Valentin Demchenko is an artist and art director working in the video games industry. Currently working on video game studio Plarium, Valentin has been working in CG art since 2011 and before this worked as a graphic designer.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.