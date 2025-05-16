Chenrui ZENG: The most recognizable aspect of AFK Arena’s art style is a combination of stained glass aesthetics and Art Nouveau influences, particularly inspired by Alphonse Mucha. However, the style of the scenes differs somewhat from the character illustrations. We intentionally distinguish the look and feel of the different environments from the artwork, and each continent in the game is designed with a distinct visual style.

To maintain visual consistency across the game while ensuring each scene feels unique, we start by considering the background stories and racial characteristics of each continent. For example, the various factions – the Lightbearers, Wilders, Maulers, and Graveborn – each have their own unique traits and colour schemes. Take the Graveborn, for instance, their primary tones are yellow and green, which we use as the dominant palette when designing their environments to convey their faction’s sense of mystery and gloom.

Additionally, the scene design evolves alongside the progression of the story. In the early stages of the game, the continents are darker and grander, reflecting the feeling of oppression and the player’s mission to fight and liberate the regions. As the narrative unfolds and new continents are discovered, the tone shifts toward adventure. This change is reflected in the scenes by introducing more fantastical elements, greater depth, and visually striking features. I also make sure to incorporate awe-inspiring landmarks or key moments in certain levels to captivate players’ attention and enhance their desire for exploration.

We aim to craft every scene with a balance of macro and micro-level details, allowing players to feel immersed in this fantasy world and engaged with our narrative. At the same time, we ensure that every environment plays its part in supporting the story progression while delivering a cohesive yet dynamic visual experience.