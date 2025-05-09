Meet female character designs with attitude in this artist's distinctive illustrations
2D art of the week: Natalie Pellmann.
Natalie Pellmann is a character designer and concept artist working at Elodie Games on Seekers of Skyveil. She is passionate about blending modern aesthetics with fantasy elements to create memorable, colourful characters. Here's she talks us through a few of her pieces.
If you're inspired by Natalie's artwork, check out our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets as tested by artists.
Street demon oni
“I imagine her favourite food would be cherries.”
Mika, the Fox Duelist
“A personal piece of character artwork. I can picture her as a fun game protagonist who unleashes cool sword combos!”
Centaur
“A centaur that was drawn on the fly. I wanted her to have the feeling of a fresh, warm summer breeze.”
Peekaboo!
“This was a painting that I created just for a little fun.”
