Natalie Pellmann is a character designer and concept artist working at Elodie Games on Seekers of Skyveil. She is passionate about blending modern aesthetics with fantasy elements to create memorable, colourful characters. Here's she talks us through a few of her pieces.

Street demon oni

(Image credit: Natalie Pellmann)

“I imagine her favourite food would be cherries.”

Mika, the Fox Duelist

(Image credit: Natalie Pellmann)

“A personal piece of character artwork. I can picture her as a fun game protagonist who unleashes cool sword combos!”

Centaur

(Image credit: Natalie Pellmann)

“A centaur that was drawn on the fly. I wanted her to have the feeling of a fresh, warm summer breeze.”

Peekaboo!

(Image credit: Natalie Pellmann)

“This was a painting that I created just for a little fun.”

