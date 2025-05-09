Meet female character designs with attitude in this artist's distinctive illustrations

2D art of the week: Natalie Pellmann.

2D art of the week; A female character with slouch socks and a blade
(Image credit: Natalie Pellmann)

Natalie Pellmann is a character designer and concept artist working at Elodie Games on Seekers of Skyveil. She is passionate about blending modern aesthetics with fantasy elements to create memorable, colourful characters. Here's she talks us through a few of her pieces.

