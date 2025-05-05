Misa Steinmetz is a concept artist with a background in fine art who now works in games and animation. She likes to explore new places that inspire her world designs and to push graphic stylisation in the details and textures of her art.

Below, Misa briefly talks us through three pieces of work.

Icali Port

(Image credit: Misa Steinmetz)

"I focused on the port life of a fantasy Mesoamerican city for this painting. I researched historical books to design the city for a group project at New3dge."

Temple of the Ouroboros

(Image credit: Misa Steinmetz)

“For this project I painted a temple inspired by the ouroboros, symbolising eternal life, and Middle Eastern baths. My goal was to push the stylisation in the painting as well.”

GCSA: Food Processing Plant

(Image credit: Misa Steinmetz)

“I love retro sci-fi films and wanted to design a food-packaging plant for space travel inspired by them.”

