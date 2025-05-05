This artist's dreamy environment work transports gamers to grand, atmospheric new worlds
2D art of the week: Misa Steinmetz.
Misa Steinmetz is a concept artist with a background in fine art who now works in games and animation. She likes to explore new places that inspire her world designs and to push graphic stylisation in the details and textures of her art.
Below, Misa briefly talks us through three pieces of work. If you're inspired by Misa's artwork, check out our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets to get the tools you need for your own art.
Icali Port
"I focused on the port life of a fantasy Mesoamerican city for this painting. I researched historical books to design the city for a group project at New3dge."
Temple of the Ouroboros
“For this project I painted a temple inspired by the ouroboros, symbolising eternal life, and Middle Eastern baths. My goal was to push the stylisation in the painting as well.”
GCSA: Food Processing Plant
“I love retro sci-fi films and wanted to design a food-packaging plant for space travel inspired by them.”
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine.
