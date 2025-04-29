Tammy Wampler specialises in creating goddess-centred art. Since 2009, she's been weaving myth, nature and history in her work. Her major influences are the Pre-Raphaelite and art nouveau movements. He she tells us about four of her pieces.

Devana

(Image credit: Tammy Wampler)

“This 2024 soft pastel painting portrays the Slavic goddess Devana, a huntress who is the counterpart to Artemis and Diana in Greek and Roman mythology.”

Owl Kin

(Image credit: Tammy Wampler)

“A recent 2024 soft pastel painting that symbolises the connection between humans and nature, highlighting my own deep bond with owls.”

Lilith

(Image credit: Tammy Wampler)

“Mixed-media acrylic and coloured pencil art from 2021. It strongly reflects my passion for mythology and the influence of art nouveau on my work.”

The Swan Maiden

(Image credit: Tammy Wampler)

“This is a 2021 mixed-media painting in acrylics and coloured pencil. The work appears on the cover of my recent oracle deck, Maidens of the Wheel.”

