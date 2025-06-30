Recommended reading

How Cotswold Mist reimagines England through the lens of fantasy and folklore.

The best digital artists from around the world have combined their talents to create one of my favourite art book projects of 2025, Cotswold Mist. Using a mix of digital art software and the best 3D modelling software, these artists, inspired by the author's words, have created a uniquely fantastical vision of England. If you liked the cinematography of 28 Years Later, you're going to love this book.

Fascinated by the rich folklore associated with the English countryside in which they live, digital cinematographer Inga Teder and visual effects supervisor He Sun partnered to produce Cotswold Mist; the fantasy mystery novel features 28 digital illustrations by 16 artists depicting picturesque towns, villages, landmarks and mythical entities that are encountered as a psychiatrist attempts to uncover the truth behind a boy’s disappearance and its connection with local legends.

Image 1 of 3
Cotswold Mist; illustrations of a ghostly horse emerging beneath a stone bridge
(Image credit: Cotswold Mist Ltd.)
Image 1 of 4
Cotswold Mist; before and after images of a fantasy illustration showing a large creature standing above an English country manor
(Image credit: Cotswold Mist Ltd.)
Image 1 of 3
Cotswold Mist; before and after images showing tentacles wrapping around the pillars and door to an English manor house
(Image credit: Cotswold Mist Ltd.)
Image 1 of 5
Cotswold Mist; making of a scene showing a castle walking above an English village
(Image credit: Cotswold Mist Ltd.)
Image 1 of 2
Cotswold Mist; 3D models of a dinosaur skeleton
(Image credit: Cotswold Mist Ltd.)
Image 1 of 3
Cotswold Mist; a large monster looks down at a boy, they are stood in a misty wood
(Image credit: Cotswold Mist Ltd)

