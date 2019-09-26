Download Adobe Photoshop: how to try Photoshop free or with Creative Cloud

Want to download Adobe Photoshop CC? You’re in the right place. Whether you’re looking to download Photoshop for free, or intending to buy Photoshop through Creative Cloud – but you’re not sure how – we've got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know to get hold of Adobe’s advanced image editor quickly and easily, from how to easily download Photoshop CC for PC or Mac, to how to get a free trial of Adobe Photoshop.

Not sure if it's the right photo editor for you? Take a look at our guide to Photoshop vs Lightroom to compare Adobe's tools, or explore our guide to the best photo editing software for some other alternatives.

Can I download Photoshop for free?

The short answer is: yes – in a way. Photoshop is a paid-for image-editing program, but you can download a free trial of Photoshop for both Windows and macOS from Adobe. You’ll get seven days to use the full version of the software, which gives you access to all the latest features and updates, and you don't need a credit card to access the trial.

Downloading Photoshop for free in any other way is illegal and definitely not recommended. Not only is it software piracy, it’s also unsafe – you’ll put your machine at risk of viruses and malware.

Download a free trial of Photoshop for PC or Mac now

You can try the latest release of Photoshop for free – and get access to all the newest features and updates – with a seven-day trial. There’s no obligation to buy the software afterwards, but if you like it you can convert to a paid Creative Cloud membership either during the trial or after it’s expired.

How do I buy Photoshop CC?

You have to buy Photoshop as part of a Creative Cloud membership. There are a number of different options: you can choose a single app plan, which will give you just Photoshop CC; or a plan that includes more of Adobe’s creative apps.

The Photography Plan, for example, gives you access to Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic; whereas an All Apps plan gives you access to all of Adobe’s apps – plus a range of other benefits too. The latter is typically more expensive, although Adobe occasionally runs deals that might make it worthwhile shelling out for the full suite of apps.

There are options for individuals and businesses, and if you’re a student or teacher you can save up to 65% if you buy Photoshop as part of the All Apps plan.

What’s the price of Photoshop CC?

All Above the Sky, by Erik Johansson (Image credit: Adobe / Erik Johansson)

The cheapest way to buy Photoshop CC is as part of the Creative Cloud Photography plan, which costs $9.99 / £9.98 / AU$14.29 per month and gives you access to Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic, plus 20GB cloud storage, Portfolio (for creating portfolio websites), Adobe Fonts and Adobe Spark (where you can quickly create your own branded graphics, web pages and videos).

Alternatively, you can choose the Single App Photoshop plan, which costs $20.99/£19.97 per month, and will give you just Photoshop, plus 100GB cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts and Adobe Spark.

There's also the Creative Cloud All Apps option, which gives you access to Photoshop as well as Adobe’s entire collection of creative desktop and mobile apps – plus the same additional benefits as the Photoshop Plan – for $52.9 / £49.94 / AU$76.99 per month.

And finally, you can buy Photoshop through an All Apps + Adobe Stock option for $82.98 / £73 / AU$116.58 per month, which (clue’s in the name) gives you Adobe Stock on top of the All Apps benefits.

Photoshop discounts for teachers and students

Bear in mind that if you’re a student or teacher, you can buy Photoshop as part of a discounted All Apps plan at a much lower rate. So you’ll get the entire collection of creative desktop and mobile apps, plus 100GB cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio and more – for just $19.99 / £16.24 / AU$21.99 per month for the first year, $29.99 / £25.28 / AU$43.99 thereafter.

The only non-subscription version of Photoshop you can buy is Photoshop Elements, which is an entry-level iteration of the image-editing software. It contains most of Photoshop’s pro features, but has fewer options. You can download Photoshop Elements 2020 for a one-off cost of $99 / £69.96 / AU$145.19.

How can I get started with Photoshop?

In this Photoshop tutorial, illustrator Charlie Davis walks through how to use the Pen tool and textures to add depth

Once you've downloaded Photoshop, head over to our collection of the best Photoshop tutorials to sharpen your skills. Whether you're a beginner, intermediate-level or a pro, you'll find a wide range of new tips and tricks to work smarter and more creatively in Photoshop.

And don't worry if you're pressed for time: over on our YouTube Channel, we've also got a selection of handy Photoshop Two-Minute Tool School videos that walk you through the essential tools in less time than it takes to make a cup of tea.

Also, if you need some free Photoshop brushes, we've searched around and found the best ones the internet has to offer. Get involved.

Photoshop CC: key info you need to know

Photoshop CC is Adobe’s flagship image-editing app. The industry-standard software is the best photo-editing software in the world for a reason: it’s slick, quick and boasts a powerful, extensive tool set to bring your ideas to life.

For layered image editing – including typography, 3D modelling, and drawing – it remains the first choice for professional creatives across the planet. And with new AI-powered updates streamlining workflow even further, graphic designers, artists and photographers are becoming increasingly freed from the tyranny of tedious processes, and more able to focus on the fun part of creating.

As part of your CC subscription plan, you’ll receive all Photoshop updates free. The 2019 version offers improvements to existing features like Content Aware Fill and Home Screen, as well as new tools like the Frame Tool and dynamic Blend Mode previews. A new, full version of Photoshop for the iPad is also coming in 2019.

Photoshop is available for desktop, smartphone or tablet, and supports every file format available. A new, full version of Photoshop CC for iPad is promised this year – we're hoping it'll be announced at Adobe MAX in November.

Adobe Photoshop: Android and iOS apps

There are also plenty of free Photoshop Android and iOS spin-off apps that you can download to your mobile device. These give you access to key Photoshop tools on the move, enabling you to create, edit, annotate and share images anywhere inspiration strikes.

If you have a Creative Cloud membership, you can send your images to Photoshop CC or Illustrator CC to fine-tune on desktop later. Alternatively, if you're not sure about committing to Photoshop CC, they're a good way to test the water.

Adobe Photoshop Mix

Photoshop Mix brings Photoshop editing to your mobile device. You can cut out and combine elements from different images, blend layers, change colours and enhance your photos anywhere, at any time, on your iPhone, iPad or Android device. It’s all non-destructive, so you won’t lose your original photos.

Adobe Photoshop Express

Quickly edit and share your photos with this mobile photo-editor and collage-maker. It has Raw photo support, and an array of features including Auto Fix, Blemish Removal, Noise Reduction, Perspective Correction, watermark functionality and more.

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Create expressive drawings using natural drawing tools like pencils, pens, markers and watercolour brushes with Photoshop Sketch. They interact naturally with the canvas, so you can create all the textures and blending effects you’d get on paper. This is a great app for when you’re on the move - simply send your sketches to Photoshop CC to pick them up when you’re back at your main machine.

Adobe Photoshop Fix

Quickly repair or refine images with Photoshop Fix. This mobile app lets you liquify, heal, lighten, colour and adjust your images to perfection on your phone or tablet.

Adobe Creative Cloud for mobile

With Creative Cloud for mobile you can organise and stay connected to your projects with mobile access on your iPad, iPad Pro, iPhone, Android device or Chromebook. Plus you can collaborate with other Creative Cloud members – handy features like screenshot syncing let you annotate or mark up designs and send them to your team with comments.

Photoshop alternatives

Finally, if you’re still not sure about being tied into a Creative Cloud subscription plan, there are many non-subscription-based Photoshop alternatives – such as Affinity Photo – that let you purchase a license with a one-off fee.

