All the best free Photoshop brushes

The beauty of Photoshop brushes is that they save you bucket-loads of time, enabling you to create rich intricate artwork quickly and easily. You don't need to create design elements from scratch, you simply need to whip out your favourite brush and start creating.

If you're just starting out, it may feel overwhelming as there's a huge spectrum of Photoshop brushes available. Brushes range from grunge and watercolour brushes to leaf designs and fabric textures, and cloud patterns to glass shatters. While Photoshop CC does ship with a set of brushes pre-installed, they only scratch the surface of what's possible with the brush engine.

To make things a bit clearer, we've split our selection into four categories to help you find the perfect Photoshop brush:

Photoshop brushes for painting – for mimicking a traditional art effect

Natural brushes – everything from hair to clouds, trees, fire and water effects

Grunge Photoshop brushes – for when you want a distressed or aged effect

Fantasy and comic brushes – including half-tone brushes and sparkle effects

Whether you're using an older version of Photoshop or have recently joined Creative Cloud, grab the free Photoshop brush downloads below and start creating stunning design flourishes in your artwork.

Photoshop brushes for painting

01. Concept art brush pack

These brushes are ideal for creating sci-fi and fantasy worlds (Image credit: SoldatNordsken on DeviantArt )

Designer: SoldatNordsken

SoldatNordsken Usage: Free for non-commercial use

This collection of concept art brushes is perfect for all sorts of design work. Ideal for game and film concept art, matte painting, album cover artwork, fantasy art and much more. Includes textures, vegetation, rocks and particles.

02. Abstract paintbrushes

Have fun with this messy brush set (Image credit: Darrian Lynx)

Designer: Darrian Lynx

Darrian Lynx Usage: Free for non-commercial use

There are a range of options to explore in this abstract paintbrush set. It is totally free for non-commercial use and perfect for creating a bright, messy, modern paint effect.

03. Wavenwater Photoshop brushes

This set features lots of options

Designer: Michael Guimont

Michael Guimont Usage: Free for personal use (contact artist for commercial licence)

This comprehensive set of Wavenwater Photoshop brushes comes from freelance concept artist and illustrator Michael Guimont. We haven't counted exactly how many brushes are included in this set, but there are lots of options to add serious flair to your artwork.

04. Sakimichan – Photoshop Brushes for painting

These brushes work best at 70-100 percent opacity

Designer: Sakimichan

Sakimichan Usage: Free for commercial and personal use

Deviant Art member sakimichan has made 56 of her favourite custom Photoshop brushes for painting available to download for free in this big bundle. She recommends painting at 70-100 percent opacity with the pressure option on, and says that the brushes are already set up for this. Bear in mind these brushes were created in PS5 and although they work in CS4 and CS3, she isn’t sure about other versions. (Although the comments on the page suggest they work for CS6 and CC too.)

05. Photoshop paintbrushes

Griffin is a pro illustrator and concept artist offering up the brushes he uses, for free

Designer: Aaron Griffin

Aaron Griffin Usage: Free for commercial and personal use

Aaron Griffin is a self-taught illustrator and concept artist known especially for his figure paintings (his work even graced the cover of our sister magazine ImagineFX). He's generously offering up the Photoshop brushes he uses to create his digital paintings, free of charge.

06. Free Photoshop brushes: Thick acrylic paint strokes

Quickly add authentic paint strokes to your work

The second instalment of a popular set of free Photoshop brushes from Creative Nerds, Thick Acrylic Paint Strokes volume 2 lets you quickly add an authentic paint effect to your illustrations. The brushes are free for both personal and commercial work – but you're not permitted to redistribute or modify them for resale.

07. Dry brush strokes for Photoshop

These brushes are amazingly detailed

Designer: Chris Spooner

Chris Spooner Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Dry Brush Strokes are a set of 12 excellent free Photoshop brushes from Chris Spooner. These high-resolution dry brushes are fantastically detailed, bristly and texture-rich. Featuring whispy lines and detailed edges, they're perfect for roughing up your artwork or distressing your edges

08. Free Photoshop brushes: dry brushes

The dry brushes are dynamic

Artist: Kirk Wallace

Kirk Wallace Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Artist Kirk Wallace created these Dry Brush Photoshop brushes at home using ink and paper, and offers them to you for free. Perfect for creating rough, harsh textures, they're also dynamic – you can click and drag to span larger areas without getting an ugly repeat effect, or you can paint with them.

09. Dripping paint Photoshop brushes

Add realistic dribbles of paint to your art

Artist: LilithDemoness

LilithDemoness Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Dripping Paint brushes will add realistic dribbles of paint to your digital designs. They're the work of DeviantArt user LilithDemoness and there are 14 in the set to choose from.

10. Free Photoshop brushes: spray paint

These brushes can add a distressed, street art look to your designs

Designer: Creative Nerds

Creative Nerds Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Creative Nerds is offering this spray paint effect Photoshop brush set completely free. The pack includes four high-res brushes (2500px each). Use them to add a distressed effect to your paintings.

11. Speedpainting set

Give the illusion of speedpainting with these free brushes

Artist: Darek Zabrocki

Darek Zabrocki Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Concept artist Darek Zabrocki created this speedpainting set of brushes. The artist has worked for some of the biggest projects and companies in the fantasy art world, including Assassin's Creed, Magic: The Gathering and Halo Wars 2. He's generously offering the set of Photoshop brushes he uses for his speedpaintings for free download.

Watercolour Photoshop brushes

12. Furry watercolour Photoshop brush

Soften things up with this choice of brush

Designer: Heygrey

Heygrey Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

If you're looking to create a soft, hazy aesthetic in your work, try this free furry watercolour Photoshop brush from Heygrey. It is described as a 'furry watercolour brush', and the creator suggests using it to create hazy backgrounds. We're especially impressed with the realistic watercolour effect that has been achieved here.

13. Watercolour Photoshop brush: spray

The creator says this brush was a pleasure to create

Designer: Creative Nerds

Creative Nerds Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

This large-scale watercolour spray Photoshop brush is handy for creating a watercolour spray effect in your digital artwork. The creator has achieved an impressively authentic effect, which you can apply to your own artwork with ease.

14. Watercolour splatter: free Photoshop brushes

There are 32 high-res brushes in the pack

Designer: pstutorialsws

pstutorialsws Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

These watercolour splatters were created with the help of professional-quality watercolour paint on cold press watercolour paper. There are 32 high-res Photoshop bushes in the pack – they work with Photoshop 7, CS, CS2, CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6 and CC – and you can download the lot for free.

Pen, ink, charcoal and pencil Photoshop brushes

15. Free Photoshop illustration brush set

Designer: Matt Heath

Matt Heath Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

This set of free Photoshop brushes was created by designer Matt Heath using an 8B Staedtler pencil and custom settings giving a natural feel and wide variety of textures. These are available from Heath's Gumroad page – simply enter $0 to get them for free (or buy him a coffee) and if you want more you can get a huge set of art brushes right here.

16. Ink brushes

Featuring big slabs, thin strokes, ink splotches and everything in between

Designer: Brittney Murphy

Brittney Murphy Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Introducing designer Brittney Murphy's set of ink Photoshop brushes. Among the impressive 192 brushes included in the set, you'll find big slabs, thin strokes, ink splotches and everything in between. Murphy generously offers these brushes for free, with no attribution necessary, however, she does ask that they're not redistributed.



17. Pencil Photoshop brush

This brush is one of the most realistic out there

Designer: Andantonius

Andantonius Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Create the effect of a soft pencil sketch, but without the grubby hands and smudged paper. This pencil-effect Photoshop brush is one of the most realistic we've seen, and you can download it for free on DeviantArt, courtesy of professional digital artist Andantonius, aka Jon Neimeister.

18. Realistic charcoal Photoshop brush

Avoid the mess but keep the effect with this digital charcoal

Designer: WojtekFus

WojtekFus Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Charcoal's an essential part of any artist's toolkit, but it's undoubtedly the messiest as well. Get those soft charcoal lines – without getting charcoal all over your hands and everything else – with these excellent charcoal brushes.

19. Real markers: free Photoshop brushes

Sketch with realistic marker pens

Designer: Eilert Janßen

Eilert Janßen Usage: Free for personal and commercial use

Perfect for fashion illustrations, industrial design and storyboarding, this set of 12 free real marker brushes by Eilert Janßen enables you to create lively imagery that looks like it's been sketched out with marker pens. If you like what you see, Janßen sells a set of 300 marker brushes for just $9.

