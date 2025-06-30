Sonic branding has exploded onto the design scene in the past year, so it comes as no surprise to me when a new brand hops on the bandwagon. The latest to join the club is none other than 7UP, with its absolute earworm of a musical jingle that I can't seem to get out of my head.

While audio logos come in all forms, from Netflix's lowkey tudum to McDonald's iconic whistle, 7UP's joyful new sonic identity puts a refreshing spin on the trend. With playfulness at it's core, 7UP's new sound is everything you'd want from a sonic brand – snappy, crisp and annoyingly catchy.

A post shared by 7UP India (@7upindia) A photo posted by on

Launched in India, 7UP's new sonic identity features a custom melody created in collaboration with BrandMusiq. The short 7-note jingle consists of snappy vocals chiming the 7UP name, alongside the crisp fizzing of a freshly opened bottle, instantly kickstarting our cravings for a refreshing sip. According to afaqs!, the identity was created using BrandMusiq’s AI tool, SoniqScan (and refined using consumer feedback), linking music to emotions for an evocative brand.

“In today’s dynamic consumer landscape, building a brand goes far beyond the imagery to creating experiences that are instantly felt and remembered," says category lead for Cola and Flavours at PepsiCo India. "This sonic identity is not just an audio asset, it’s an innovative leap into sensory branding," she adds.

(Image credit: PepsiCo)

For more creative insight, check out the 5 essential things we've learned about sonic branding or take a look why everything you think you know about sonic branding is bollocks (and what to do instead).

(Image credit: Future)

Have you created a standout logo or branding? Enter the Brand Impact Awards.