Recommended reading

I can't get 7UP's new earworm sonic logo out of my head

News
By published

It’s refreshingly brilliant.

New 7UP rebrand
(Image credit: PepsiCo)

Sonic branding has exploded onto the design scene in the past year, so it comes as no surprise to me when a new brand hops on the bandwagon. The latest to join the club is none other than 7UP, with its absolute earworm of a musical jingle that I can't seem to get out of my head.

While audio logos come in all forms, from Netflix's lowkey tudum to McDonald's iconic whistle, 7UP's joyful new sonic identity puts a refreshing spin on the trend. With playfulness at it's core, 7UP's new sound is everything you'd want from a sonic brand – snappy, crisp and annoyingly catchy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.