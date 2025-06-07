Recommended reading

Corona celebrates hidden logo detail in clever new campaign

It’s a welcome slice of sunshine.

JKR&#039;s Hidden Sunsets campaign for Corona
(Image credit: Corona/JKR)

An outstanding ad campaign doesn't always have to make a huge statement – sometimes it's simply about capturing a feeling that transports your audience to a moment in time. Expertly nailing stripped-back branding, Corona's latest campaign is a slice of sunset serenity that cleverly reimagines the beer brand's iconic packaging, revealing a hidden dose of sun in each sip.

While there are no strict rules for creating impactful branding, Corona's new campaign demonstrates how advertising doesn't have to be a grand reinvention – sometimes the answer is right in front of you. Ingeniously inverting the brand's iconic image, the simple yet evocative campaign is a testament to the power of storytelling when it comes to building a timeless brand.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

