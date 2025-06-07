An outstanding ad campaign doesn't always have to make a huge statement – sometimes it's simply about capturing a feeling that transports your audience to a moment in time. Expertly nailing stripped-back branding, Corona's latest campaign is a slice of sunset serenity that cleverly reimagines the beer brand's iconic packaging, revealing a hidden dose of sun in each sip.

While there are no strict rules for creating impactful branding, Corona's new campaign demonstrates how advertising doesn't have to be a grand reinvention – sometimes the answer is right in front of you. Ingeniously inverting the brand's iconic image, the simple yet evocative campaign is a testament to the power of storytelling when it comes to building a timeless brand.

Created by global branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie, Corona's new 'Hidden Sunsets' campaign centres around the beer's iconic packaging. Flipping the bottle design upside down, the label reveals a subtle sunset – a motif often associated with the experience of enjoying a cool Corona on a balmy sun-drenched evening.

“For a century, Corona has been synonymous with the beach, the outdoors, and embracing golden hour,” explains Clarissa Pantoja, global vice president of Corona. “Our iconic bottle has always been central to the Corona experience, and through the simple act of flipping it upside down as part of our lime ritual, many are discovering a hidden detail within the label. It’s a beautiful reminder that even a small shift in perspective can reveal something extraordinary."

The clever campaign first made its debut in Cape Town’s V&A Amphitheatre and is set to pop up in other sunny destinations across South Africa, Chile, and Canada. “We saw an opportunity to tap into Corona’s most distinctive asset and bring a familiar truth to life in an unexpected way,” says Sean Thomas, executive creative director at JKR. “Flipping the bottle revealed a new perspective – a sunset hidden in plain sight and proof that you can enjoy a sunset anywhere, with anyone, simply by drinking Corona.”

