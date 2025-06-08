In an increasingly digital creative world full of influencer endorsements and AI ads, it's refreshing to see a campaign that embraces traditional art mediums. Among my favourite recent examples is Corona's 'Fisherman Storytellers' campaign, featuring a stunning handcrafted book that tells immersive tales of the sea.

While Corona is known for creating some of the best billboard ads, this tactile work demonstrates how thoughtful campaigns can carry just as much resonance as a typical OOH campaign. Featuring intricate artwork, illustrations and mixed media creativity, this beautiful book embraces the spirit of storytelling, demonstrating its powerful place in advertising.

Created by Brazilian visual arts studio Black Madre, the handcrafted book combines multiple art techniques and materials for a diverse tactile experience. The piece's rough exterior is made from reclaimed boat wood, while the delicate pages inside make use of other salvaged nautical materials such as sail canvas and fishing nets gathered from the beach of the fishing village, Picinguaba.

(Image credit: Corona/Black Madre)

Telling tales of local myths and legends, the book's pages pull apart like drifting islands, multi-layered pop-ups become the great mouth of an ocean predator, and salvaged nets weave into intricate illustrations. Inspired by the aesthetics and essence of the caiçara people who live by and from the sea, the blend of illustrative styles reflects the diversity of their way of life.

(Image credit: Corona/Black Madre)

Each page tells its own unique story, giving a voice to the fishermen affected by Brazil's seasonal fishing ban, spotlighting an initiative that trains them to become cultural guides in the off-season. Transcending aesthetic beauty, the book gives a voice to the community, reinforcing Corona's commitment to sustainability and powerful storytelling.

