Recommended reading

This handcrafted book is the most beautiful thing you’ll see all day

News
By published

Black Madre brings fishermen’s tales to life.

Black Madre&#039;s book for Corona campaign
(Image credit: Corona/Black Madre)

In an increasingly digital creative world full of influencer endorsements and AI ads, it's refreshing to see a campaign that embraces traditional art mediums. Among my favourite recent examples is Corona's 'Fisherman Storytellers' campaign, featuring a stunning handcrafted book that tells immersive tales of the sea.

While Corona is known for creating some of the best billboard ads, this tactile work demonstrates how thoughtful campaigns can carry just as much resonance as a typical OOH campaign. Featuring intricate artwork, illustrations and mixed media creativity, this beautiful book embraces the spirit of storytelling, demonstrating its powerful place in advertising.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.