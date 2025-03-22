The new Folio Society book designs just dropped and I can't stop looking at them

News
By published

From The Book Thief to Pompeii, these books are utterly stunning.

Two hands hold aloft a new book from Folio.
(Image credit: Folio Society)

The Folio Society has been making exquisite book cover art and illustrations for nearly 80 years now. And with its new Spring collection, they've outdone themselves – having received all of the new book design images – and one of the actual books – I just can't stop looking at them. They provide a perfect weekend dose of inspiration!

Artists range from traditional media to digital. It's great to see one of the artists is Julie Dillon, who I've worked with when I worked on the digital art magazine ImagineFX. As a digital artist, I've had many a conversation with her about her digital art set up, from what laptop for drawing he uses to her chosen monitor for graphic art. Her dreamlike images for the The King of Elfland’s Daughter book is one of many highlights in this book range.

Image 1 of 5
A selection of images of the new Folio Society release of Pompeii, by Robert Harris.
Pompeii by Robert Harris. Illustrated by Robert Carter(Image credit: Folio Society)
Image 1 of 3
Three images of the The King of Elfland’s Daughter book.
The King of Elfland’s Daughter by Lord Dunsany. Illustrated by Julie Dillon(Image credit: Folio Society)
Image 1 of 3
Three images from the new Book Thief Folio release.
The Book Thief by Markus Zusak. Illustrated by Alexis Deacon(Image credit: Folio Society)
Image 1 of 4
Four images of the new book illustrated by Cristina Bencina.
The Night Circus​ by Erin Morgenstern​. Illustrated by Cristina Bencina(Image credit: Folio Society )
Image 1 of 2
Two images of the new book Cicero: Selected Letters & Speeches​.
Cicero: Selected Letters & Speeches​. Illustrated by Neil Bousfield(Image credit: Folio Society)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1