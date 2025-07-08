I spent a lovely afternoon drawing with this animal watercolour book

You really can paint animals in 10 minutes.

drawings of a panda and flamingo in watercolour using book
I might be married to an illustrator and work on an art and design site, but I am definitely not an artist. My drawings can be described as either "absolutely terrible" or "naive", depending on how nice you're feeling.

But with a bit of instruction from a drawing book or tutorial, I get along better. When I tried the Simply Draw book a few years ago, I found that I could draw simple shapes with reasonable success.

