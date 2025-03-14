Sega reveals first glimpse of the Sonic DC collaboration we never knew we needed

News
By published

We'll finally discover if Flash or Sonic is fastest.

Sonic and Flash racing? Batman and Shadow riding together? Fans are in heaven as Sega reveals the first glimpse of what's coming in the upcoming DC x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration from writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas.

A series of five comics will see the Justice League meet Sonic and friends in an unlikely crossover. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1, which also counts on the involvement of colorist Matt Herms, will sport a cover by Pablo M. Collar and a variant cover by Ethan Young (see our guide to the best game consoles for sonic gaming action).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

