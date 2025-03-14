Sega reveals first glimpse of the Sonic DC collaboration we never knew we needed

Sonic and Flash racing? Batman and Shadow riding together? Fans are in heaven as Sega reveals the first glimpse of what's coming in the upcoming DC x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration from writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas.

A series of five comics will see the Justice League meet Sonic and friends in an unlikely crossover. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1, which also counts on the involvement of colorist Matt Herms, will sport a cover by Pablo M. Collar and a variant cover by Ethan Young (see our guide to the best game consoles for sonic gaming action).

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 (Image credit: Sega / DC)

We've also been given a glimpse of what the art will look like inside, and fans are elated to see we may get an answer to that eternal question of whether Sonic or Flash is fastest. Fans are also excited to see the return of Amy Rose's canon flying Pink Cabriolet from Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed in a scene where she appears alongside a unimpressed-looking Wonder Woman. It seems we'll see some interesting chemistry there.

Inside DC x Sonic the Hedgehog (Image credit: Sega / DC)

The collab was first announced at Sega's Sonic Central livestream event in September 2024. The story, we're told, will see the DC supervillain Darkseid cross dimensions to invade Sonic's world. While Sonic has faced mad scientists and ancient spirits before, an attack by the forces of Apokolips requires help from the Justice League.

DC Sonic art (Image credit: Sega / DC)

The comic book series will be followed by a whole bunch of merchandise, including toys and collectibles from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Toys will include Shadow the Hedgehog as Batman, Knuckles as Superman, Amy Rose as Wonder Woman, Silver the Hedgehog as Green Lantern, Tails as Cyborg, and Sonic as The Flash.

The ​first apparel celebrating the DC x Sonic collaboration has already launched at Target.com, featuring Shadow the Hedgehog as Batman on t-shirts and hoodies. What we really want to see now is a game.

