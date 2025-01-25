Sonic is a perfect example of character design evolution

Comic book artists have each put their own stamp on our favourite blue hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog
(Image credit: Sega)

Sonic is everywhere at the moment thanks the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on the big screen. But our favourite spiny blue mammal has appeared in many guises over the years, from the video games to IDW's comic series.

Sonic's appearance has evolved over the years with various artists applying their own stamp (see our character design tips for inspiration for your own work). A thread on X provides a great overview of how the design has changed.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

