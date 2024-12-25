The Sonic x DC collab shouldn't work... but it's surprisingly brilliant

The gang’s all here.

Sonic x DC comic collab artwork
(Image credit: Sega/DC Comics)

In one of the most unexpectedly amazing collabs of all time, DC and Sega have officially launched a first look at their highly anticipated comic crossover. While the announcement dropped back in September, fans were anxiously awaiting a sneak peek, and the results are just as I'd expected – brilliantly bizarre, but for some reason, it works.

Thanks to the franchises' iconic character design and loyal fans, the Sonic x DC crossover is a match made in heaven. With the upcoming Superman movie coming in 2025, and Sonic 3 already smashing the box office, many fans are wondering the same thing – could we be in for a Sega x DC movie in the not-so-distant future?

