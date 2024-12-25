In one of the most unexpectedly amazing collabs of all time, DC and Sega have officially launched a first look at their highly anticipated comic crossover. While the announcement dropped back in September, fans were anxiously awaiting a sneak peek, and the results are just as I'd expected – brilliantly bizarre, but for some reason, it works.

Thanks to the franchises' iconic character design and loyal fans, the Sonic x DC crossover is a match made in heaven. With the upcoming Superman movie coming in 2025, and Sonic 3 already smashing the box office, many fans are wondering the same thing – could we be in for a Sega x DC movie in the not-so-distant future?

Written by Ian Flynn and art by Adam Bryce Thomas.

Shared by Discussing Film, the official poster features Sonic and friends teaming up with DC's Justice League giving us a good look at the merging art styles illustrated by Adam Bryce Thomas. While things are fairly cryptic right now, DC confirmed in a press release that the collab will be launching in Spring 2025 in a five-issue comic book series where "the Justice League and Team Sonic must unite to save their worlds from a major threat".

Despite the mystery around the plotline, fans on X praised the first look artwork, with one commenting "This is the team-up we never knew we needed!", while another added, "Hope it’s a chaos blast." Naturally, some fans thought the crossover was the perfect excuse for a spin-off film, with one fan writing "I can actually see the Sonic films pairing very well with the new James Gunn DC universe stylistically". You heard it here first Hollywood execs, the fans yearn for a Sonic x Justice League movie.

Adam Bryce Thomas will be drawing the interiors of the Sonic x DC crossover

