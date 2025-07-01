The Cat in the Hat trailer's vibrant animation style has won me over

News
By published

Could this be Warner Bros's Pixar moment?

It fills an old fan like me with dread when we get a reimagining of a classic, but Warner Bros has just dropped The Cat in the Hat trailer, and it looks like the new animated movie might deliver. The Dr Seuss story will return to the big screen in 2026, and the trailer looks highly faithful and nostalgic while also offering something new and interesting.

The vibrant 2.5D animation style, or rather a combination of stylised 2D animation and CG animation, looks like a triumphant return to animated Warner Bros movies. It should certainly please fans who grew up with the Dr Seuss book much more than the 2003 live-action movie with Mike Myers. Could it also be the closest Warner Bros has got to a Pixar-level animated release?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.