I just hope Pixar takes it seriously.

I somehow missed the news from Annecy International Animation Film Festival last week that Pixar had revealed a sneak glimpse of Toy Story 5. Yep, the franchise still has some life in it despite the tepid reception of the last installment! Happily, it sounds like the next sequel will have a timely premise; I just hope Pixar does it justice.

While the last Toy Story introduced low-fi characters like Gabby Gabby and Forky, Pixar's chief creative officer Pete Docter revealed at Annecy that the new film will be all about tech. More specifically, it will take on the topic of so-called iPad babies (speaking of tech, see our picks of the best animation software and the best laptops for animation if you're working on your own projects).

