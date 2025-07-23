I’m already in love with the new Pokémon x Aardman animation

News
By published

What do you mean I have to wait until 2027?

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu teaser
(Image credit: Pokémon)

Pokémon has just announced the collaboration of my dreams, and to say I'm excited is an understatement. Partnering with Aardman (the legendary animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit), the new series, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu, is the adorable slice of escapism I've been manifesting. My childhood is complete.

Pioneers of one of the best animation styles of all time, Aardman's charming stop motion has been captivating audiences for over 50 years. While the animation's short teaser is just a taste of what to expect, I'm already confident that the collab is going to blow my expectations out of the water.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.