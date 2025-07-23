Pokémon has just announced the collaboration of my dreams, and to say I'm excited is an understatement. Partnering with Aardman (the legendary animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit), the new series, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu, is the adorable slice of escapism I've been manifesting. My childhood is complete.

Pioneers of one of the best animation styles of all time, Aardman's charming stop motion has been captivating audiences for over 50 years. While the animation's short teaser is just a taste of what to expect, I'm already confident that the collab is going to blow my expectations out of the water.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu | Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The short teaser features a Wooloo innocently munching away as our protagonists Sirfetch’d and Pichu get up to various misadventures in the background. With hand-drawn elements and an adorable, cosy aesthetic, the animation style and set design are the perfect blend of Pokémon's action-packed appeal and Aardman's signature charm.

So far, the finer details of the show have been kept fairly hush-hush. It appears The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu will be set in the Galgar region from Pokémon Sword and Shield, roughly inspired by the landscapes of the UK. Sadly, we'll have to wait until 2027 to get the full scoop.

As a huge fan of Netflix's ultra-cosy mini series Pokémon Concierge, I'm hoping The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu will become another one of my go-to comfort shows. For more Pokémon news, check out the new PokéPark coming to Japan in 2026.