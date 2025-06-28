Recommended reading

The BBC's handcrafted Euro 2025 animation hits the net

This claymation fantasy team is on fire.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 begins in Switzerland on Wednesday (2 July), and the BBC is building excitement for the tournament with a wonderfully vibrant animated ad. Names Will Be Made takes a surprisingly handcrafted approach, using claymation to capture the visceral energy and passion of the sport.

The 40-second animation takes place in a stadium in the Swiss Alps and features a fantasy team of current footballing greats. Dramatic visual metaphors are used to highlight particular players' strengths in a bid to reduce the fame gap between men's and women's football (see our guides to the best animation software and the best laptops for animation for your own work).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

