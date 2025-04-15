Britbox's mesmerising 14-hour ad shows the history of filmmaking techniques in a single take

The incredible timelapse provides a welcome antidote to AI saturation.

Image of an actor in period costume in a Britbox advert
(Image credit: Britbox)

In these AI-dominated times, it sometimes seems the goal is to make creative work ever faster and cheaper, so it's refreshing to see a brand championing the long, painstaking process of creation.

The latest ad from British streaming service Britbox turns the art of the behind-the-scenes film into a epic live-action human animation.

Image of an actor made up as a skeleton from a Britbox advert
(Image credit: Britbox)

Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

