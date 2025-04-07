What's The Eternaut, the iconic comic coming to Netflix this month?

News
By published

The retro post-apocalyptic sci-fi is finally coming to the screen.

The Eternaut
(Image credit: Netflix)

Any readers in Argentina will hardly need an introduction to Netflix's upcoming comic adaptation. But many in the English-speaking world might be wondering what's The Eternaut and what's all the fuss about?

The iconic sci-fi story is coming to Netflix this month as a six-part live-action series with Ricardo Darin in the main role. For fans of the comic, it's a seriously big deal, and Netflix needs to get it right (see our pick of the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing if you're looking to start work on your own comic or graphic novel).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories.

