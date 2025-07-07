A comic book just grounded planes and decimated tourism in Japan – for real

News
By published

When an artist's fictional vision triggers real-world panic, what does it say about the power of our creative work?

Cover of Japanese comic book The Future I Saw
(Image credit: Asuka Shinsha / Ryo Tatsuki)

It sounds like the plot of a comic itself. A manga artist has a dream, draws it, and decades later, the world responds not with admiration, but with cancelled holidays, empty flights, and spiralling tourism numbers.

But that’s exactly what happened this weekend in Japan.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.