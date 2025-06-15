Wondering how to publish a manga? It might feel like a big undertaking, but online publishing platforms make it easier than ever to realise your vision. All you need is your own drive and creativity to find an audience for your work.

We spoke to six top manga artists to get their advice on how to publish a manga today, from deciding on your idea to choosing a platform. Of course, the first step is to create the work, so see our pick of the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets if you need the tools. But if you're ready to explore manga publication, read on for tips from the experts.

01. Choose an idea to develop

Art by Brandon Chen (Image credit: Webtoon)

The first step is to decide which of your ideas to develop. Brandon Chen, a prolific writer and producer of manga with six comics on Webtoon and a popular YouTube channel, tells us that you shouldn’t put too much pressure on yourself for your first project.

“It’s meant to be a learning experience,” he says. “In five years, you’ll look back on that project and say, ‘Oh god.’ Not because you won’t be proud of the work, but because you’re constantly getting better. The first one is about learning the process rather than being perfect. It’s about finishing something and using that experience to develop.”

Brandon recommends starting with a one-shot for your first project. He explains: “One-shots are short, one-off projects that complete a short story within a chapter. One-shot competitions are common in Japan as a way to test concepts and stories before committing to a longer serialisation.

“For creators, they are a way to learn how to finish a chapter without committing to an intensive project. There are many one-shot competitions in Japan that allow for serialisation opportunities for aspiring mangaka [manga artists], so it’s a great way to practice and break into the industry. These competitions are increasingly becoming available to international artists.”

Art by Brandon Chen (Image credit: Webtoon)

Art by 66 (Image credit: Webtoon)

02. Set your goal

When starting out, many creators think about how to strike a balance between making something they love and connecting with a large audience. The manga artist known as 66, creator of the Webtoon Original series City of Blank, tells us that this decision all depends on what your goal is.

“I think it’s entirely valid to make a story that aims more for commercial success, especially in today’s world,” they say. “You just have to go in with the awareness that you might not be as passionate about it, and that it might start feeling more like a job than a project you love. If your goal is to simply tell a story you’re passionate about, then by all means do that. But be aware that it might not achieve the commercial success you hope for.”

The extent to which you aim for commercial success can depend on the length of the story you’re trying to write, says uru-chan, creator of the Webtoon unOrdinary. “For shorter stories, I think it’s fine to experiment with trends and craft something for clicks and numbers,” she tells us. But she warns that if you do that with a long-form story, “you could be stuck with that project for years”, and could risk burnout if you don’t have much love for it.

uru-chan's unOrdinary (Image credit: Webtoon)

03. Expect surprises

Fortunately, most creators find that when they’re passionate about a story, there’s usually a way to express the elements that they most care about in a way that connects with a good cohort of readers. And it’s important to remember that your first project is likely to evolve in ways you won’t anticipate at the outset.

This was the experience of FelixSpiritDragon, a freelance concept and character designer and animator, whose manga series Dawn in the Abyss runs on both Webtoon and VoyceMe. She started her first project as a young teenager and found herself outgrowing the characters and themes as she developed as a storyteller. But this first work did form the basis for the series she writes today.

“I reworked key characters and concepts, reshaped the narrative, and built a more interesting and diverse world with a theme I enjoyed – one that I believed would excite both me and the audience,” she explains.

FelixSpiritDragon echoes Brandon’s sentiment that the first project is a learning experience. “It teaches you how to format your story, improve your storytelling, and understand what works and what doesn’t,” she adds. “Rather than worrying about whether to focus on passion or commercial success, aim to create something you truly enjoy, as passion projects can become commercially successful if you refine and commit to them. Sometimes, the key is simply finding the right direction.”

FelixSpiritDragon's The Other Day I Met a Bear (Image credit: Webtoon)

04. Choose a platform to publish your manga

When you’re ready to start putting your work out into the world, an online publishing platform is the easiest way to reach a large audience. Many authors and artists choose Webtoon because it has the biggest userbase.

Webtoon has two models: Canvas and Originals. Anyone can self-publish their work on Canvas for free. With this model you retain ownership of your IP, and you’ll also earn a portion of the advertising revenue once your audience reaches a certain size.

With Originals, creators sign a contract and get paid for their work, but you’ll sometimes be selling the rights to your IP when you take this route. On the plus side, as well as the income, the process of working with a knowledgeable and experienced editor at Originals can be a valuable learning opportunity for new creators.

FelixSpiritDragon's Dawn in the Abyss (Image credit: Webtoon)

Other options include GlobalComix, which some artists view as being very creator-oriented, and Manga Plus Creators, which has monthly contests with cash prizes and the opportunity for your work to be published as an official series alongside famous manga from the Japanese publishing company Shueisha.

Despite being an artist who primarily publishes her work in print, Nashi still sees online comic platforms as a great way to find a large audience and try things that might not be possible with regular publishers. “I started an adventure manga on Webtoon and Tapas, and was surprised how quickly it got such a big response,” she says.

Manga art by Nashi (Image credit: Webtoon)

05. Check the small print

Irrespective of which publisher you choose, illustrator and manga artist Chihiro Howe suggests you hire a lawyer to look over any contract before you sign. “It’s important to protect your work so you don’t get taken advantage of,” she says. “The publisher is a business, not a charity, and everything they do is for the benefit of their company, not the creators.”

FelixSpiritDragon agrees with Chihiro’s advice. “Never sign away your IP rights unless you’re fully prepared to lose control of your story and characters,” she says. “If possible, negotiate for licensing agreements that let you retain ownership. Don’t be afraid to walk away if the deal isn’t in your best interest. Your work is valuable, and the right opportunity will come along!”

Nashi's protagonists Juni and Sho (Image credit: Chihiro Howe)

Chihiro Howe's Raven Saga (Image credit: Webtoon)

06. Promote your manga

Once you’ve put your manga out there, you’ll need to promote it intensively to find your audience and commercial opportunities. “The unfortunate reality is that the most creative or talented people aren’t the ones who get the most offers – it’s the ones who have talent, but also extraordinary marketing skills,” says Brandon. “Some might not like this part of the industry, but I believe that in this competitive landscape it’s almost a requirement to succeed.”

Many artists find that sharing their creative process as well as their final output is a good way to build a large following and attract attention. Brandon uses multiple social channels to share advice on how to succeed as a manga artist, and even landed his first serialisation deal due to some of his videos going viral.

“I’m constantly building my brand and audience through social media,” he says. “Sharing my process and project with the world enabled millions of people to see my talent, and it only takes one special person in the industry to change your life.”