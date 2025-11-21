Humanscale just spent 10 years making a $15,000 chair: here's why

$15,000 is a lot to spend on a lounge chair – but Humanscale’s Diffrient Lounge is, well, different. Inspired by the work-from-home revolution, jump-started by the global COVID pandemic, the Diffrient Lounge will be sold in-stores in early 2026 and is designed to be a good-looking chair that allows the user to work comfortably in more relaxed settings. But it’s $15,000!

The reason for that eye-watering price tag is the complex engineered system that, like many Humanscale chairs, automatically adapts to the user – certainly making the chair a contender in our list of the best office chairs for back pain. Fancy a break from work? Lean back in its nest of luxurious materials, kick your feet up on the footrest, and catch up with The Kardashians. Need to make last-minute Photoshop adjustments? Sit up and the backrest follows you into a more upright position, swivel the built-in table across, and get to work. Job done, you can lean back into Kourtney, Kim, et al.

To find out more about this passion project chair, we sat down (very comfortably) with Sergio Silva, Humanscale’s Vice President of Design and Innovation. He told us about the philosophy behind its creation, the influence of late industrial designer Niels Diffrient, and that oh-so-high price point...