Humanscale just spent 10 years making a $15,000 chair: here's why

Features
By , published

The Diffrient Lounge chair is stunning, but who's going to sit on it? We speak to design lead Sergio Silva.

Humanscale Diffrient Lounge
(Image credit: Humanscale)

$15,000 is a lot to spend on a lounge chair – but Humanscale’s Diffrient Lounge is, well, different. Inspired by the work-from-home revolution, jump-started by the global COVID pandemic, the Diffrient Lounge will be sold in-stores in early 2026 and is designed to be a good-looking chair that allows the user to work comfortably in more relaxed settings. But it’s $15,000!

To find out more about this passion project chair, we sat down (very comfortably) with Sergio Silva, Humanscale’s Vice President of Design and Innovation. He told us about the philosophy behind its creation, the influence of late industrial designer Niels Diffrient, and that oh-so-high price point...

Humanscale Diffrient Lounge