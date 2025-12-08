Every digital artist has some special item that helps them transition into work mode. For some, it’s some decor, furniture or lighting that helps set the tone for creativity. For others, it’s a cherished tool that enriches and makes their craft more intuitive. Either way, these bits of kit make pushing pixels more comfortable and vibrant.

Finding your perfect creative setup – whether that's the best drawing tablet or the best office chair for back pain – can take years, and often artists discover things from each other, as well as a slow process of trial and error. To help you get there faster, I’ve asked some of the pros what their very favourite bits of stuff are - because they know best.

Whether you like your workspace sleek and minimal or colourful and decorated with curios, you'll find something here to consider, as recommended and used by digital artists. Need a little more inspiration? Peek inside the studio of X-Men ‘97 animator Jerry Gaylord or catch up with game art director Anna Hollinrake, who shares the tech that a creative art director can't live without.