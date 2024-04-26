The tech that a creative art director can't live without

Ever wondered which tools an award-winning creative director uses daily? I had the chance to speak with Anna Hollinrake at Vertex 2024, where she gave me the low-down on all the creative tech that she couldn't do her job without.

If you're not familiar with her skillset, Anna is a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit, art director, game developer, concept artist, and regular speaker with over nine years of experience working in the animation and games industries. She was the art lead on Fall Guys, and has lent her artistic styles to IPs including Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (one of my fave games), and Magic: The Gathering. She's also been pretty busy lately running her own indie games studio, Electric Saint, which she co-founded in 2022 alongside technical director, Pavle Mihajlovic.

Some of Anna's top tech picks were a little surprising to say the least (I wasn't expecting her to own one of the most stripped-down flip phones). But our conversations on avoiding burnout and the importance of having hobbies outside of your work made it clear that being surrounded by screens isn't always a good thing for harvesting creativity or promoting genuine rest.

You'll be able to read Anna's excellent career advice in the coming weeks, but for now, here are some of the tools and top creative software that she relies on for getting things done. We also have a guide to the most essential tools for graphic designers if you need some more buying advice.

Must-haves

01. Cat S22 rugged flip phone View at Amazon A flip phone that can take a beating If you want to go a little bit off the grid and give your brain a break then this flip phone is an excellent choice. As Anna describes it, "It's smart enough that it can still run WhatsApp. I've been delighted with it. It's got a physical keypad. It brings a sense of tactile joy that I've been longing for." This low-spec phone can also help you avoid unwanted social distractions, "I don't allow myself to go on TikTok Just because I won't do anything. But also, I just don't feel good when I'm on my phone", she tells me. Maybe we could all do with a social media detox once in a while. 02. Leuchtturm notebook View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Do people still use paper? It might sound obvious but plenty of creatives manage to get by using a traditional pen and paper, and in Anna's case, it's the Leuchtturm 1915 classic-size notebook that comes in handy. "I do all of my daily bullet journal to-do's in there, and I have this really pretentious fountain pen. It's like a special Pearl edition". We didn't get the exact name or model of Anna's fountain pen, but we can bet that it's probably one of the best pens for artists. You can also find some deals on the latest 1917 model Leuchtturm notebook below. 03. Huion Kamvas S22 Plus View at Amazon A Premium drawing tablet at an excellent price One of the best Huion drawing tablets around, this is the model that Anna uses on the daily. We also love it because it offers plenty of the premium features that you need, including 8192 pressure levels and anti-parallax measures, all at a reasonable price. The compact 21.5-inch Full HD anti-glare etched display delivers 140% sRGB coverage, and includes a substantial rubber stand that can be adjusted for your viewing angle. This tablet should merit serious consideration from anyone with an interest in digital art. See our Huion Kamvas S22 Plus review for more.

Software

Anna's wishlist

When I spoke with Anna at Vertex, she told me that she's desperately after the latest generation iPad Pro (so either the iPad Pro M2 12.9-inch or the iPad Pro 11-inch model) to get back to painting with an iPad.

1. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2, 2022) View at Amazon View at Amazon View at John Lewis An iPad can be a drawing tablet too "I am desperately roaming around trying to find someone who has the latest generation iPad. Because it's got the hover feature, and that may be a game changer for me and makes me actually want to paint on an iPad. But I haven't been able to find one." Anna tells me. "I specifically like the iPad. Because I've got a Huion Kamvas at home. But there's part of me, in my bones, that wishes I could go back to just the flat tablet on the desk-type thing because it's really bad for my back, and I just don't like holding my arm up. I'm a whingey baby is what I'm saying."

If you want to learn more about Anna and the exciting upcoming projects from Electric Saint, then make sure you're following her Instagram account for the latest updates. She's also helped us out plenty before with some amazing tutorials, like how to create better concept art using old references, and how to create colourful worlds that tell a story.