The best iPad Pro 11 prices in July 2022

We're all about finding the lowest iPad Pro 11 prices out there, because we rate Apple's latest, smaller iPad Pro, and so to do digital creatives out there. There are of course two iPad Pros that came out in 2021 – the larger 12.9-inch Pro, and this 11-inch model, and we love them both. In fact, if you want to know just how much we love them, check out our iPad Pro 11-inch (M1, 2021) review.

But what's a good iPad Pro 11 price? Well, you probably won't be surprised to find out that there haven't been any 50% discounts on Apple's latest iPad Pro. But that doesn't mean there hasn't been any discounts. In fact, the best iPad Pro 11 deals that we've seen has taken a maximum $100/£100 off the retail price of $799/£749, taking it down to around $699/£649. Now, that's not a huge discount, but we still think it's worth taking advantage of.

If the iPad Pro is expensive for you, look at our guides to the best iPad Air 4 generation price, or the best iPad Air 5 prices, or iPad mini prices if you want to go super small. For a full family tree, take a look at our guide to all of the iPad generations.

The lowest iPad Pro 11 prices

iPad Pro 11-inch (M1, 2021) The second best iPad Pro that money can buy. Stylus support: Apple Pencil 2 | Screen size: 11-inch | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels | Weight: 471g | Dimensions: 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches | OS: iPadOS 14 | CPU: Apple M1 chip | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Rear cameras: 12MP, 10 MP ultra-wide | Front camera: 12MP £699 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £699 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £825 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Beautiful screen Super fast M1 processor Starts at price of 2020 model Doesn't have the XDR display of 12.9-inch

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) provides excellent performance thanks to Apple's stunning M1 chip. You can zip through games, AR and more demanding apps with incredible speed thanks to that impressive brain at the helm. Apple states that the 8-core processor offers a 50% jump in performance over the 2020 model, with a 40% boost in GPU performance as well.

For those after a more powerful tablet compared to the iPad 10.2, then, but don't need to commit to the more expensive 12.9-inch version, the 11-inch is a solid middle-ground given it's up to $300/£300 less than the larger device. And while the 11-inch iPad Pro doesn't offer the XDR display (you'll need to upgrade to the 12.9-inch model for that), you still get the larger 2TB storage option which is the largest we've seen on an iPad to date.

Discounts are fairly rare, though, and when we do see them they tend to be very small. We've only seen up to $100/£50 off the 11-inch iPad Pro no matter which storage option you choose. That only puts a small dent in the hefty recommended price of $799/£749 for the 128GB model - and even less when you jump up to the larger storage capacity options that start all the way up to $1,899 / £1,749.

