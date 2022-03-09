How to preorder iPad Air 5: release date and all the details on the new tablet

Looking to preorder iPad Air 5? The fifth generation of Apple's super sleek, super portable and plenty powerful midrange tablet is finally on its way. You can preorder iPad Air 5 from Friday 11 March to bag your edition of what looks to be a beast of a tablet.

Unveiled at Apple's latest event on 8 March, the new iPad Air 5 (2022) means business. It packs the same M1 chip that powers last year's iPad Pros and offers a stunning 3.8 million pixel 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen, ultra-fast 5G, a front camera with Centre Stage for video conferencing, and much more. Apple says it's 60 per cent faster than the last iPad Air, and considering its feature set, we reckon it's looking almost as "pro" as Apple's top-end devices.

When's the iPad Air 5th generation release date and how can you preorder iPad Air 5? Preorders open this Friday 11 March, and the 5th generation iPad Air will be released into the wild a week later on 18 March. With the tablet likely to be in high demand, and stock potentially affected by global logistics issues, it's well worth preordering as soon as orders open at 5am PST, especially if you want to have your pick of the five colour options. For more Apple products, see our guide to the best Apple deals or read on to preorder iPad Air 5.

Pre-order iPad Air 5 in the US

Skip to preorder iPad Air 5 in the UK

Apple iPad Air 5 preorder: from $599 at Amazon

Amazon didn't have the iPad Air 5 listed on its site at the time of writing but it's sure to be promoting its preorders soon. Amazon's also usually among the first retailers to start offering small discounts on the price of new Apple gear.

Apple iPad Air 5 preorder: up to $680 off with trade-in at Apple

The Apple Store has its iPad Air 5 launch page up and running and will start taking preorders at 5am PST on Friday 11 March. You can save up to $680 off your iPad Air 5 preorder if you trade in an eligible iPad.



Apple iPad Air 5 preorder: from $599 at B&H Photo

B&H is another option for preordering the 5th generation iPad Air. It has its preorder page up and ready to open at 8am ET on Friday.

Apple iPad Air 5 preorder: from $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy was also quick to launch its iPad pre-order page. It's offering a $450 Best Buy Gift Card with the trade-in of a qualifying iPad. It's likely to run other bundle offers too.

Preorder iPad Air 5 in the UK

Apple iPad Air 5 preorder: from £569 at Amazon

Amazon UK hadn't listed the iPad Air 5 yet, but you can sure it will be there before we get to the launch time for preorders on Friday. Amazon's likely to be one of your best bets for preordering the ner tablet.

Apple iPad Air 5 preorder: Get up to £490 off with a trade in at Apple

The Apple Store already has its pricing details up and is offering trade ins on qualifying products, which could get you up to £490 off the new tablet, although you'd need to trade in an iPad Pro to get that full amount. You could get up to £245 if you trade in an iPad Air 4.

Apple iPad Air 5 preorder: from £569 at Currys

There's was no mention of iPad Air 5 preorders at Currys at the time of writing, but it's one of the main stockists in the UK so we expect it to update its site soon. It should definitely be one of the first to check.

Apple iPad Air 5 preorder: from £569 at John Lewis

No mention of iPad Air 5 preorders at John Lewis either at the time of writing, but again, it's a regular stocker of Apple products, including tablets, so check when preorders go live.

How much does the 2022 iPad Air 5 cost?

(Image credit: Apple)

The starting price announced by Apple for the new 2022 fifth-generation iPad Air is $599 / £569. That's for a Wi-Fi tablet with 64GB of storage and is very much in line with the price of the iPad Air 4 on launch. The wi-fi and cellular models start at $899 / £719. For 256GB of storage, expect to pay $749 / £719 for Wi-Fi and $899 / £869 for the Wi-Fi and 5G cellular version.

For some context, the standard entry-level iPad 9th generation starts at $329 / £319, while the iPad Pro 11 starts at $799 /$749 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $1099 / £999. That puts the Ipad Air square in the middle as something of a more affordable iPad Pro lite. See more details on the new tablet's specs, and why we're impressed, in our piece on the iPad Air 5 launch.

Read more: