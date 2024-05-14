Final day to preorder Apple's new iPad Air M2 (6th generation) tablet

In case you didn't hear, Apple has released a new iPad Air model (finally) with an upgraded M2 chip, and the even better news is that today is the final day to preorder the latest iPad Air before it officially goes on sale tomorrow, 15 May.

There are two sizes to choose from this time around, with the usual 11-inch iPad Air model with 128GB of storage starting at $599 / £599 and the larger 13-inch model at $799 / £749 – which we think would make for an excellent iPad for drawing given the larger surface area.

Although, it's worth noting that the new iPad Pro M4 has an Ultra Retina XDR display which should certainly not be ignored if you require a top-spec iPad for design work. But what makes these latest iPad Air models any different from previous iterations? Well, the top selling point is the M2 chip, a powerful upgrade from the M1 chip offered with the 2022 iPad Air 5 model. If you're wanting to compare specs, we have a handy guide to all of the iPad generations.

The M2 chip will be useful for any performance-heavy tasks carried out with the iPad Air, boasting a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine than the M1, while offering AI capabilities, faster Wi-Fi, and support for the newly announced Apple Pencil Pro. As a creative, you might be tempted by these exciting specs and features, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you need them. It's our job to help you find the best value for money when shopping for a new iPad that can still meet your work and lifestyle requirements.

New iPad Air (M2, 2024) specs

iPad Air (M2, 2024) The redesigned iPad Air is available in 13-inches for the first time. Stylus support: Apple Pencil Pro | Screen size: 11 and 13-inches | Resolution: 2360x1640 (11-inch) 2732x2048 (13-inch) at 264 ppi | Weight: 462g or 617g | Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm (11-inch) 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.1mm (13-inch) | CPU: Apple M2 chip | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Rear camera: 12MP Wide camera, ƒ/1.8 / 5X digital zoom | Front camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Landscape ƒ/2.4 | Video : 4K video recording at 24/25/30 or 60 fps | Colours: Starlight, Blue, Purple, Space Grey Check Amazon Visit Site Powerful M2 Chip USB-C charging New Ultra Wide landscape camera The new iPad Pro M4 is lighter and thinner

Make what you will of the latest iPad Air specs above, but given that the original retail price for the previous iPad Air 5th generation (2022) started at $599 / £569, we think that this new model is an excellent upgrade for near-to-no extra cost than its predecessor (the new iPad Air 6 is priced at $599 / £599 for the 11-inch model).

We don't often recommend that our readers dive straight into buying the latest Apple products, but in this case, it might be a no-brainer. Unless of course, you're hoping to save some money on the previous iPad Air generations – which have already taken a price cut at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. See our dedicated guide to the best iPad Air 5 prices for all the details on these deals.

From what we can gather without having actually reviewed the latest iPad Air (M2, 2024) yet, it seems that the key selling points include the M2 chip, offering 50% faster performance than the M1, as well as the new landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, which has also changed its position to feel more natural for video calls. There's also the new 13-inch display option which is a great choice for creatives who like to stream content, and the advanced power for supporting AI tasks and boosted Wi-Fi which is never a bad thing.

iPad Air (M2) deals