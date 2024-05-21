Apple fixes controversial iPhone photo bug – but we still need answers

By
published

The brand's privacy credentials just took a blow.

When is a deleted photo not a deleted photo? It isn't a question many of us wouldn't think to ask – we just trust that those photos we never wanted to be seen again will indeed never be seen again. But a downright terrifying new iPhone bug has been resurfacing users' long-deleted photos, with Apple only just getting the problem fixed.

A new iOS security update "addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted”. An issue that, needless to say, has caused a great deal of consternation online. (In the market for new kit? Check out the best iPhone 15 Pro deals available now.)

Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

