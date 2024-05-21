Apple fixes controversial iPhone photo bug – but we still need answers

When is a deleted photo not a deleted photo? It isn't a question many of us wouldn't think to ask – we just trust that those photos we never wanted to be seen again will indeed never be seen again. But a downright terrifying new iPhone bug has been resurfacing users' long-deleted photos, with Apple only just getting the problem fixed.

A new iOS security update "addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted”. An issue that, needless to say, has caused a great deal of consternation online. (In the market for new kit? Check out the best iPhone 15 Pro deals available now.)

(Image credit: Apple)

In what appears to be a massive blow to Apple's privacy credentials, photos that users deleted almost 10 years ago have been reappearing in libraries. It's a huge deal, something that Apple perhaps somewhat alludes to in its use of the word 'rare' in said release notes.

Apple has been particularly vocal about its privacy credentials in recent years (Image credit: Apple)

Particularly troubling is the fact that there have even been reports of photos appearing on devices that have since been erased and restored. According to The Verge, "The supposedly-deleted photos popping to the top of user’s “recent” photos included nude pictures in some cases, and at least one person reported they reappeared on an iPad that had been erased and sold to someone else."

Many People are reporting an issue where an ios update has brought back pictures they deleted years ago.If this is true then this would be the biggest blow to Apple's user privacy claims! pic.twitter.com/VvYbBVDIDrMay 15, 2024

Photos that are deleted on iOS and iPadOS can reappear unexpectedly. A Reddit user shared that after wiping his iPad and selling it to a friend, the friend later found his photos resurfacing on the device. Numerous similar reports are emerging from other users.This is… pic.twitter.com/sjKkFdDfvqMay 17, 2024

It goes without saying that iOS users should update to iOS 17.5.1 immediately. But it also seems to go without saying that Apple owes users an explanation. How did these photos still exist? Are other iCloud services affected; files, messages, documents?

While we should never get too comfortable when it comes to cyber security, Apple is a company that makes quite the song and dance about its privacy credentials. It's also a brand that enjoys a great deal of loyalty and trust from its customer base. In the interest of preserving these, it might well be in Apple's interest to let us know exactly what went wrong.