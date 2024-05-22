New tri-fold smartphone puts an 8-inch tablet in your pocket

By
published

TCL CSOT thinks two folds are better than one.

Samsung has long been mocking Apple for not having a foldable phone, but China's TCL CSOT thinks two folds are better. At the Society for Information Display's Display Week 2024 in San Jose, California, the semiconductor display manufacturer has unveiled what it's hailing as the world's first 7.85-inch tri-foldable smartphone. 

That's quite a specific claim, but the reason is that TCL already revealed a prototype for a 10-inch model several years ago. That didn't see any uptake in the industry, but TCL sees the development of the smaller version as a major advance in foldable screen technology (I still think I'll still stick to the best iPad for drawing).

