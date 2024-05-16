The future looks bright for Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro display

While all eyes have been on Apple’s new iPads since last week’s eventful launch, rumours about the iPhone 16 line up have been circulating for months now. And with the September launch just a few short months away, we’re starting to get a pretty clear picture of what’s in store.

According to new reports, the iPhone 16 Pro is set to feature a display that’s even brighter than the brand new iPad Pro’s. Which, having just spent time getting to grips with said tablet, is pretty ridiculous. (Don’t fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 15 Pro deals available now.)

The display could be even brighter than the new iPad Pro’s (Image credit: Future)

As spotted by MacRumors, an Apple leaker has claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro will pack up to 1,200 nits of typical SDR brightness, representing a 20% rise over the current models. That’s 200 more than the iPad Pro’s 1000 nits.

The benefits of a brighter display are obvious for creatives – the best photo apps are going to look clearer and more striking than ever. And it would also mark the first increase in brightness since 2021’s iPhone 13 Pro, making it a somewhat overdue update.

We haven’t seen a brightness increase since 2021’s iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

From a custom, Apple-designed battery to a new camera layout, we’ve already heard a ton of rumours about the next generation of iPhone. For every leak in one place, take a look at our main iPhone 16 rumours page.