The future looks bright for Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro display

It could blow even the M4 iPad Pro out of the water.

iPhone 12
A fanmade render imagining a future (notchless) iPhone (Image credit: Donel Bagrov)

While all eyes have been on Apple’s new iPads since last week’s eventful launch, rumours about the iPhone 16 line up have been circulating for months now. And with the September launch just a few short months away, we’re starting to get a pretty clear picture of what’s in store. 

According to new reports, the iPhone 16 Pro is set to feature a display that’s even brighter than the brand new iPad Pro’s. Which, having just spent time getting to grips with said tablet, is pretty ridiculous. (Don’t fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 15 Pro deals available now.)

