The iPhone 17 line up comes into focus – and it seems Apple is thinking different this year

News
By published

We could be getting the most radical iPhone design changes in years.

iPhone 17 Pro render
A fan-made render of the iPhone 17 pro (Image credit: Asher Dipprey)

It's almost May, which means the trees are getting greener, flowers are in bloom, the sun is (sometimes) shining, and the Apple rumour mill is reaching fever pitch with regard to the latest generation of iPhone. Yes, the iPhone 17 is now just four months away, and we've just been given our most comprehensive glimpse yet at all four models.

New dummy units have surfaced online, revealing the shape and size of the iPhone 17 line up. These give strong credence to rumours that Apple is doing away with the 'Plus' iPhone this time around, instead replacing it with a brand new 'Air' model that could be its thinnest ever. But with only a single camera lens, it might not be shooting to the top of our best camera phones line up.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1