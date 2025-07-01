Recommended reading

How low can the logo go?

While the iPhone's core design hasn't changed a ton over the last few years, rumours suggest we're in for quite the aesthetic shake-up in 2025. Not only are we expecting the addition of a brand new, super-thin iPhone 17 'Air', but the iPhone 17 Pro is set to feature the bulkiest camera array we've ever seen. And if recent reports are anything to go by, not even the Apple logo is safe.

It might be one of the best logos of all time, but rumour has it that camera array will be pushing the Apple logo from its traditional centre spot on the back of the iPhone 17 pro. To balance things out, the logo will allegedly be optically aligned, which will see it moved to the bottom third of the device.

