While the iPhone's core design hasn't changed a ton over the last few years, rumours suggest we're in for quite the aesthetic shake-up in 2025. Not only are we expecting the addition of a brand new, super-thin iPhone 17 'Air', but the iPhone 17 Pro is set to feature the bulkiest camera array we've ever seen. And if recent reports are anything to go by, not even the Apple logo is safe.

It might be one of the best logos of all time, but rumour has it that camera array will be pushing the Apple logo from its traditional centre spot on the back of the iPhone 17 pro. To balance things out, the logo will allegedly be optically aligned, which will see it moved to the bottom third of the device.

A render of the iPhone 17 Pro showing the logo in a new, lower position (Image credit: Majin Bu)

According to Apple leaker Majin Bu, the logo is being moved on the 17 Pro and Pro Max "toward the center bottom, a change that could be motivated by the desire to enhance the new design and improve visual harmony with anticipated hardware innovations, such as an advanced camera module."

Bu suggests that the rumoured change is already causing consternation among case makers. "The MagSafe system, essential for magnetic charging and accessory attachment, requires precise alignment with the back of the device. With the Apple logo shifted lower, manufacturers fear potential interference, prompting the industry to explore solutions to maintain compatibility."

The logo has sat in the middle of the device since 2019's iPhone 11 (Image credit: Apple)

This wouldn't be the first time Apple has moved the logo. Until 2019's iPhone 11, the logo sat in the top third of the device, before moving to the centre where it sits now. If this trajectory continues, perhaps in another 5 years we can expect it to fall off the device altogether.

