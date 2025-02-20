The iPhone 17 line up just keeps getting weirder

News
By
published

It seems Apple is certainly planning to 'think different'.

iPhone 17 Pro render
(Image credit: Asher Dipprey)

We've been complaining for a while that Apple seems to be stagnating from a design perspective. With the iPhone approaching its 20th anniversary, there doesn't seem to be a lot of innovation left when it comes to the design of the small black rectangle. But if the iPhone 17 rumour mill is anything to go by, Apple is going to try its damnedest to prove us wrong this year.

We've already seen renders of the somewhat baffling so-called iPhone 17 Air, which seems to be sacrificing a lot (two camera lenses, presumably a ton of battery life) in pursuit of thinness at all costs. And now we've seen renders of the alleged iPhone 17 Pro, which are... even weirder. Let's just say, with a camera layout like that, it had better end up being one of the best cameraphones.

TOPICS
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

