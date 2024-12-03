By now, the iPhone release formula is extremely familiar. Every September, Apple launches a new line up featuring a standard model, and a 'Pro' version featuring the latest and greatest camera and internals, as well as a more premium build quality. But if new rumours are to be believed, the latter detail might not hold true in 2025.

A recent report suggests Apple will ditch titanium (which placed stainless steel last year) on the Pro model, with the entire iPhone 17 line up featuring an aluminium chassis. Which, as plenty of fans have already suggested, would seem like a baffling backwards step. Indeed, that super strong titanium design is one of the features that makes the iPhone 16 Pro one of the best camera phones around.

Apple's Pro iPhones have featured a titanium frame since last year (Image credit: Future)

According to The Information, the iPhone "will undergo significant design changes next year. For instance, they’ll all switch to aluminium frames from stainless steel and titanium." The report adds that "the back of the Pro and Pro Max models will feature a new part-aluminium, part-glass design. The top of the back will comprise a larger rectangular camera bump made of aluminium rather than traditional 3D glass. The bottom half will remain glass to accommodate wireless charging."

It's no surprise that this rumour is being met with some scepticism from fans. "I don’t see why they would ever do this. One of the main draws to them being a premium phone is that you get premium materials that are different to the standard lineup," one Redditor adds, while another chimes in, "Uh, pretty wild. How would this be marketed when they’ve been jerking off titanium for 2 years now? Wonder if they’ll ignore the swap or come in with new messaging to say aluminium is objectively better or something."

Apple is reportedly working on a major redesign for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max ‼️- Aluminum frame instead of Titanium- Larger rectangular camera bump made of aluminum instead of glass- Bottom half remains glass for wireless charging Source: @theinformation pic.twitter.com/tg1M8XnOT2November 25, 2024

Indeed, it's hard to imagine Apple downgrading the Pro in such an obvious way. But as other Redditors point out, such a move wouldn't be a first for the company. "Wouldn't be the first time something like this happens. iPhone 5 downgraded to aluminium from stainless steel." And perhaps there could be benefits to Apple using a less premium material, such as a consequent lowering of the price? Yeah, unlikely.

Time will tell what Apple has planned for the iPhone 17. But in the meantime, take a look at our iPhone 16 Pro review to find out what makes it such a best for photographers.