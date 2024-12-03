Apple's rumoured iPhone 17 Pro design makes no sense

Talk about a downgrade.

iPhone 17 render
A fan-made render of the iPhone 17 Pro (Image credit: Apple Hub via X)

By now, the iPhone release formula is extremely familiar. Every September, Apple launches a new line up featuring a standard model, and a 'Pro' version featuring the latest and greatest camera and internals, as well as a more premium build quality. But if new rumours are to be believed, the latter detail might not hold true in 2025.

A recent report suggests Apple will ditch titanium (which placed stainless steel last year) on the Pro model, with the entire iPhone 17 line up featuring an aluminium chassis. Which, as plenty of fans have already suggested, would seem like a baffling backwards step. Indeed, that super strong titanium design is one of the features that makes the iPhone 16 Pro one of the best camera phones around.

