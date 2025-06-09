Recommended reading

Does Apple's rumoured iPhone rebrand reveal a company in crisis?

News
By published

Perhaps the next 'iPhone moment' won't come from Apple.

iPhone 17 Air render
(Image credit: FitDiscussion4 via Reddit)

Three years ago we got the iPhone 14, two years ago we got the iPhone 15, and last year we got the iPhone 16. Who knows what we're getting this year? Well, actually, for the first time in a long while, that joke might not be applicable in 2025, with Apple heavily rumoured to be jettisoning its naming conventions for iOS, and potentially the iPhone itself.

Somewhat confusingly, Apple has been strongly rumoured to be ditching skipping straight from iOS 18 to iOS 26 when revealing the next generation of its mobile software at WWDC today. After nearly 20 years of consecutive numbers, the company has allegedly decided to name it after the coming year. And some have suggested the same change could hit the iPhone, with the iPhone 16 being followed by the iPhone 26. As one Redditor succinctly puts it, "This both makes a lot of sense and makes no sense at the same time."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.