It seems Apple is finally fixing its confusing naming system

It should rebrand iPhone and Apple Watch while it's at it.

A mock up of what the iOS 19 or iOS 26 logo could look like after Apple&#039;s rumoured OS rebranding. There are four iPhones in the background
(Image credit: Future / Apple)

It's that time of the year when rumours about Apple's next operating system updates start flying. True to form, we've seen plenty of speculation about big visionOS-inspired UI design changes in iOS 19 and macOS 16. But is that what the next systems will even be called?

It's now being suggested that Apple will overhaul its OS naming conventions and will brand the next generation of software by year rather than release number. That would mean that instead of iOS 19, macOS 16, WatchOS 12 and visionOS 3, we would see the releases of iOS 26, MacOS 26, WatchOS 26 and visionOS 26.

