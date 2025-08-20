To the outsider, the world of crypto can feel like a lawless land filled with confusing jargon and mysterious floating funds, but that doesn't have to be the reality. Tackling the stigma is crypto wallet Solflare with its slick new rebrand, celebrating its position as 'Stronghold of the Free'.

The best rebrands are typically created to make a statement, and Solflare's bold new identity embodies this. With striking typography, stylish illustrations and even its own manifesto, Solflare reestablishes the crypto sphere as a future-forward, innovative space with security at its core.

Created by branding agency Ragged Edge, Solflare's 'Stronghold of the Free' creates a safe space for both new and seasoned crypto users to explore. Inspired by the trading concept of 'holding strong' during market turbulence, "the term stronghold speaks to a community bound together by a shared belief," says Christy Madden, strategy director at Ragged Edge.

"Across each part of the identity, our challenge was finding that sweet spot, creating something that would welcome newcomers to crypto (like me), while still feeling bold and meaningful enough for hardcore crypto fans to connect with. That’s how the Stronghold came to be,” adds Jessica Bong-Woon, associate creative director at Ragged Edge.

(Image credit: Solflare/Ragged Edge)

The brand's distinct visuals play on the aesthetics of the past, with the central logotype inspired by the typography of early bank charters. Juxtaposed against the vibrant yellow palette, the gothic style font gives the brand a sense of authority without feeling outmoded or austere.

(Image credit: Solflare/Ragged Edge)

Similarly, the brand's illustrations take inspiration from old money imagery, creating a familiarity in contrast with its contemporary attitude. Giving a refreshed nuance to the typical crown, castle, shield, and lock motifs of security branding, Solflare's dynamic motion design brings an essence of life to the brand, positioning itself as the hottest revolution in the crypto sphere.

On collaborating with Ragged Edge, Solflare's co-founder & co-CEO says, "From bold iconography to striking colours and a clear yet characterful typeface, they’ve breathed new life into Solflare’s personality and brought it in line with the future we’re building, where crypto works for the billions, not just the millions.”

