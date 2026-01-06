Possibly one of the most exciting announcements to come from CES this year is the official Lego Smart Brick. It's an advanced 2×4 brick that looks identical to a traditional Lego piece, yet is packed with technologies (and a miniature speaker) to elevate play and bring your Lego sets to life.

This might not mean much to those who build Lego sets purely for display purposes, but as far as interactivity goes, Lego has claimed, 'We've created a brick that plays back', which is incredibly cool (and certainly wasn't on my 2026 bingo card).

Accompanying the Smart Brick is an entire Lego Smart Play experience, with Lego Smart Tags and Lego Smart Minifigures adding to the immersiveness when used together. The Smart Brick contains a tiny 4.1mm custom ASIC chip, which has an accelerometer to interpret motion such as tilt and gesture.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

It can also respond with limitless reactions thanks to the built-in play engine, including ambient colour-sensing LED lights, and produce real-time audio during play with build-relevant noises to match the characteristics of the sets.

The Lego company has not made any major redesigns to its brick since the debut of the modern brick in 1958, so this is pretty big news. But what does it mean? In a continuation of screenless play, Lego is not trying to make the brick something it isn't, in this case, but simply offers an elevated experience for all ages.