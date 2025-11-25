Get 30% off Yoto Players: The perfect screen-free gift for kids

By published

Give the gift of imagination this Christmas with these massive deals on kid's story-telling speakers.

A child, smiling and wearing glasses, inserts a bright orange &quot;The Famous Five: Five Go Off To Camp&quot; story card into a white, cube-shaped digital audio player with a pixelated picnic basket display.
Looking for the ultimate Christmas present for the young ones in your life? Yoto, the award-winning, screen-free audio platform, has just launched its biggest sale ever for Black Friday, and the savings are huge!

Yoto offers over 1,400 audio titles, from enchanting stories to lively music and educational activities, all controlled safely by kids simply inserting a physical card (no screens required). And from 20 November to 1 December, you can save up to 30% on Yoto bundles and 20% on Yoto players, cards and accessories.

